Demands unmet by BJP govt., farmer, worker and sarpanch unions back Opposition candidates in Haryana

“This is no ordinary [Lok Sabha] election. There are two forces. On the one hand is the National Democratic Alliance led by Narendra Modi. The big corporates want him to be Prime Minister for the third time and hand over the country’s resources to them. On the other is the majority of the people of this country, who are struggling for their livelihood. The parties of INDIA bloc are with them,” said Om Prakash, secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, Bhiwani, as he sat with a handful of elderly people around him in Khorda village last weekend.

Mr. Prakash addressed around two dozen “nukkad sabhas” (street corner meetings) in as many villages in Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra subdivision, represented by Jannayak Janta Party MLA Naina Chautala, in the second phase of a day-long campaign on May 17 by farmer, worker and employee unions against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bhiwani-Mahendragarh candidate Dharambir Singh, who is in a direct contest with Mahendragarh MLA and Congress nominee Rao Dan Singh, an Ahir leader.

The office-bearers of these unions went around the Lok Sabha constituency in a long convoy of tractors carrying large banners depicting the pictures of police action during the farmers’ movement, the wrestlers’ protest in Delhi and the agitation of the ASHA workers. The unions had taken out a similar tractor march on May 11 campaigning in around three dozen villages of the district.

Local Congress leader and party’s Kisan Cell social media team convener Raju Maan said that four simultaneous tractor marches were planned by these unions on May 20 across a hundred villages in Badhra and Tosham to revive the memories of BJP’s “atrocities” on various sections of the society ahead of the polls on May 25.

In an election being fought in the State under the shadow of year-long farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, the farmer unions and various worker and employee unions, agitating for long for their demands, have lent support to the candidates of various Opposition parties.

In Kurukshetra, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, one of the prominent leaders from the farmers’ movement in 2021, announced support to the Indian National Lok Dal candidate Abhay Chautala, saying that it was his duty to support him since he had resigned as MLA in support of their agitation.

Accusing the Congress of fielding weak candidates, Mr. Charuni’s group has supported Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Inderjeet Navjot Jalmana in Karnal Lok Sabha, where the BJP has fielded former Chief Minister Manohar Lal. “In the rest of Haryana, we have asked our district units to extend support to the candidates of their choice to ensure the BJP’s defeat,” said Mr. Charuni’s son Arshpal Singh.

In Gurgaon Lok Sabha, several trade and workers unions held a programme in Mahavir Park earlier this month extending support to Congress’s Raj Babbar, who is in a direct contest with BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh. Haryana Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) vice-president Satvir Singh said unions in Haryana had opposed the BJP in previous Lok Sabha elections as well, but the efforts this time are more co-ordinated.

Miffed with the State government for allegedly curtailing the rights of village panchayats, the Haryana Sarpanch Association (HSA), representing the majority of the State’s sarpanches, too has pledged support for the Congress. Isham Singh, HSA secretary general, told The Hindu that the government had brought a “Right To Recall” provision for sarpanches, increased the MLAs’ interference in their working and introduced “e-tendering” system which had led to delays in development works in the State.

