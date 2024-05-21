GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi will get full Statehood after June 4: Kejriwal

Updated - May 21, 2024 07:55 am IST

Published - May 21, 2024 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita campaigning for AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar at Kanti Nagar area in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita campaigning for AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar at Kanti Nagar area in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said law and order in the Capital is set to improve after June 4 as the INDIA bloc will come to power at the Centre and Delhi will get full Statehood, bringing the police under his government’s control.

He also said the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor will turn into a “Delhi man” after the victory of Opposition alliance and he will “work for the city people instead of acting against them”.  

Canvassing for AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar, the Chief Minister also urged people to vote for the Opposition alliance to ensure that he stays out of prison and continues to work for Delhiites.

Standing atop a black SUV along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Mr. Kejriwal said, “When you go to a police station, do the police listen to you? When you call on the PRC number, do they come to help you? This will change after June 4 if you vote for the INDIA bloc,” he said.

Pointing to his wife, the CM said she stood by him and visited him in Tihar Jail bringing news from people of Delhi.

Addressing the audience, Ms. Kejriwal said, “If you want my husband and your Chief Minister to remain outside prison, you all need to vote for AAP.”  The Chief Minister also assured that his government would fulfil its promise of giving ₹1,000 monthly stipend to all women aged 18 and above after the Lok Sabha poll. 

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying instead of fighting price rise, he is busy making plans to finish off the Opposition by putting their leaders in jails in false cases. 

“This is no way to run a country. This is hooliganism,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

