GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Delhi voters were satisfied with performance of Central govt.
Premium

The electorate kept the Central government’s performance in mind while voting and said that they wanted to give the BJP-led government another chance. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was a non-issue

Published - June 09, 2024 10:18 am IST

Biswajit Mohanty Ramzan Shaikh
Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives at the BJP headquarters after the election results were announced, in New Delhi.

Narendra Modi greets supporters as he arrives at the BJP headquarters after the election results were announced, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: AP

Delhi did not witness the changes that we saw in its neighbouring States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Delhi voted the way it did in the previous two general elections, though its overall vote share dipped marginally. The combined vote shares of the INDIA alliance (the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party) improved by a few percentage points compared to 2019. Yet the INDIA alliance’s combined vote share was 11 points lower than that of the BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got a lot of support from the upper castes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Among the Dalits, the BJP’s vote share was roughly equal to that of the INDIA alliance (Table 1). The BJP received one-seventh (14%) of the Muslim vote — double its all-India average vote share among Muslims. The combined vote share of the INDIA alliance was substantially high among Muslims (83%). The BJP did well across class categories.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and the AAP’s slogan, “Jail ka jawab vote (the answer to jail is vote)” turned out to be a non-issue: three-fourth (76%) of the respondents said it hardly affected their vote.

Two major factors contributed significantly to the result. First, the overall satisfaction of voters with the BJP-led Central government’s performance during the last five years was high. It was clear that the respondents focused more on the Central government’s performance than the State government’s performance while voting. Close to two-third (63%) of the respondents wanted to give the BJP another chance. Second, while Narendra Modi remains popular, respondents indicated that they voted for the party. When people were asked whether they would have voted for the same party if Mr. Modi had not been the prime ministerial candidate, as many as six of every 10 (60%) said they would have voted for the party irrespective of the prime ministerial candidate. Among BJP voters, seven in every 10 said so.

This time, there were no winds of change in Delhi. Whether the stranglehold of the BJP will loosen in the upcoming Assembly elections remains to be seen.

Biswajit Mohanty is Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science, Deshbandhu College, University of Delhi, and Ramzan Shaikh is PhD scholar at Delhi University

Related Topics

Delhi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.