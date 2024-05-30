GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi High Court dismisses plea to disqualify PM Modi from contesting

Justice Sachin Datta said the petition was tainted with malafide and oblique motives and such averments in a petition cannot be entertained.

Published - May 30, 2024 03:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi. File

A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on May 30 dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, saying the allegations levelled are “reckless” and “unsubstantiated”.

Justice Sachin Datta said the petition was tainted with malafide and oblique motives and such averments in a petition cannot be entertained.

India General Elections LIVE updates | PM Modi is now considering himself to be an ‘avataar of God’, says Kharge

The petition by captain Deepak Kumar alleged that PM Modi and his accomplices attempted to destabilise national security by planning a fatal crash of an Air India flight in 2018 which the petitioner commanded as a pilot.

“Perusal of the petition reveals that the same is replete with vague, unsubstantiated and reckless allegations. Not only are the pleadings inchoate but the tenor of the same is demonstrative of the fact that the petition is tainted with malafide and oblique motives,” the high court said, adding that the petition is totally absurd.

It said the purpose of the petition is evidently to make scandalous allegation and is dismissed. The petition also sought cancellation of the candidature of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The plea alleged that the Prime Minister gave a "false" oath or affirmation before the returning officer to show he is eligible for contesting the elections.

The petitioner also alleged that Mr. Modi is accused of destruction of evidence by influencing and playing an active role in the sale of Air India Limited, which cancelled his pilot's licence and ratings by fabricating his service records.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / India / India / national politics / politics (general) / politics / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.