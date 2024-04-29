ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking 6-year ban on PM Modi from contesting elections for MCC violation

April 29, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

A Bench led by Justice Sachin Datta observed the petition as ‘thoroughly misconceived’

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Bagalkote, Karnataka, Monday, April 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on April 29 dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 6 years for allegedly seeking votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha election “in the name of god and place of worship” and violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

A Bench led by Justice Sachin Datta observed the petition as ‘thoroughly misconceived’ and said that the Election Commission is presently seized of the complaint against Mr. Modi.

Petitioner Anand S Jondhale, a lawyer, had urged the court to take action against Modi for allegedly seeking votes in the name of gods and places of worship, saying this amounted to violating the Model Code of Conduct and committing an offence under the Indian Penal Code and Representation of the People Act.

(with inputs from PTI)

