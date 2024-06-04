GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi election results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP eyeing a complete sweep for the third-time

The BJP won all 7 seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 elections

Updated - June 04, 2024 08:02 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi General Election 2024 was held in the sixth phase, on May 25 to elect 7 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Voter turnout in Delhi is 57.67% with 1,47,18,119 electors. Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)- led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) contested against the Indian National Congress(INC) led INDIA alliances, comprising Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and Indian National Congress(INC).

AAP has entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress, with the AAP contesting four seats(New Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi) and the Congress three(North West Delhi, North East Delhi, and Chandni Chowk). BJP is contesting alone in all 7 seats. Because of the AAP-Congress alliance, Aravinder Singh Lovely joined BJP, which he had left in 2018 to join Congress. BJP secured all seven seats in both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Even in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP held a majority, and still in the 2020 Assembly election the same voters supported AAP. In the North East Delhi constituency, incumbent MP Manoj Tiwari(BJP) is contesting against political activist Kanhaiya Kumar(INC), and AAP fielded MLA Somnath Bharti against Bansuri Swaraj(BJP) in the New Delhi constituency. The political landscape has been made more interesting by the Supreme Court’s interim bail grant to Arvind Kejriwal, amidst the Delhi liquor policy case. 

AAP has been struggling with the arrest of Key leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, raising questions about the political motivations behind these arrests.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

Mr. Kejriwal is a strong opposition leader for the BJP. The Delhi government’s welfare measures including subsidies on water and power, free bus travel for women along enhancement in the education and health sector are expected to influence AAP voter sentiment.

All eyes are on the battle between the BJP and AAP-Congress alliance, with Mr. Kejriwal emerging as a formidable opponent, rallying support on the back of his party’s anti-corruption and soft Hindutva politics. AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s allegation that Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her also marked discussion during the election. 

Follow the live updates below:

