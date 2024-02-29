ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Congress to come up with 50-point manifesto within week

February 29, 2024 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - New Delhi

Though the Congress is contesting only three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city, the document will focus on entire Delhi, says Arvinder Singh Lovely

The Hindu Bureau

President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Arvinder Singh Lovely addressing a press conference at DPCC HQ, in New Delhi. File phto | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 said his party will come up with a 50-point manifesto for the Capital for the Lok Sabha election and will release it within a week.

After a meeting of the party’s manifesto committee here, he said though the Congress is contesting only three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city, the document will focus on entire Delhi.

The Congress has entered into a poll pact with its INDIA bloc partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which will be contesting on four seats Delhi, leaving the rest for it.

Mr. Lovely said the manifesto will focus on the issues concerning the youth, farmers and women.

“The manifesto will address 50 issues to give justice to lower and middle class, downtrodden, exploited sections, industrial and contractual workers,” he said, adding that the document will reflect the agenda of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

