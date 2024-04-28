ADVERTISEMENT

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief, says he was against partnership with AAP

April 28, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns, citing disagreements with party leadership and opposition to AAP partnership

The Hindu Bureau

Arvinder Singh Lovely. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post on April 28.

In his letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Lovely said all his decisions have been vetoed by the AICC Delhi in-charge.

He said that he was against a partnership with the AAP which came to power levelling false and fabricated corruption charges on the party.

Mr. Lovely claimed that the party high command unilaterally took decision on the three Lok Sabha candidates rejecting views of the Delhi Congress.

Mr. Lovely also slammed Congress’ Northeast Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar for publicly praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Lovely was appointed as president of the Delhi unit of the Congress in August 2023 in an apparent move to revive the party’s fortunes in the national capital, where it has not been able to win even a single Assembly election or a seat in the Lok Sabha for a decade now.

