Delhi Congress lodges complaint with AICC against Raj Kumar Chauhan

April 24, 2024 01:32 am | Updated April 25, 2024 07:32 am IST - New Delhi

A disciplinary panel of the Delhi Congress forwarded to its top leadership a complaint against former Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Chauhan, whose supporters had created a furore outside the party office during a press conference while opposing Udit Raj’s candidature from North West Delhi.

A press conference to introduce the Congress’s three Delhi Lok Sabha candidates on Monday was marred by protests after a section of party workers raised slogans against Mr. Raj, a BJP turncoat.

Mr. Raj, who won the seat on a BJP ticket in the 2014 general election and switched to the Congress after being denied the ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, was termed “an outsider” by the protesters.

A Congress statement said the panel unanimously decided to forward the complaint to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

It also said the committee will identify those who shouted slogans and they will be issued a show-cause notice.

The party said it has requested all its workers to work for the victory of the Congress candidates without indulging in any “anti-party activities”.

Reacting to the sloganeering, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said the Congress is the only party that provides its workers the democratic space where they could voice their opinion freely.

