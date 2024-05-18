ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal dares PM Modi to get AAP leaders arrested; says they will visit BJP headquarters on May 19

Updated - May 18, 2024 06:38 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 06:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, however, asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves from his residence for a public meeting in the West Delhi constituency, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, on May 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on May 18 that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 "so that the Prime Minister can send anyone he wants to jail".

The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party's parliamentarian Swati Maliwal.

India General Elections 2024 updates - May 18

Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, however, asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail, he said, "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail." "The AAP is an idea. For as many AAP leaders you jail, the country would produce leaders a hundred times more," Kejriwal said.

He claimed that the AAP's "fault" was that its government in Delhi built good schools, set up Mohalla Clinics, provided free treatment and ensured free round-the-clock power supply in the city which the BJP could not do.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.

