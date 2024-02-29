Delhi BJP readies list of 30 probables for Lok Sabha poll 

February 29, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - New Delhi

The election committee of the Delhi BJP has submitted to the party’s national leadership a list of around 30 probables for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital, even as the city Congress stepped up efforts to prepare a 50-point manifesto for the election.

The Congress is yet to declare its candidates on the three of the seven seats it is contesting in the city, following a poll pact with its INDIA bloc partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which declared candidates for the rest of the four seats on Tuesday.

A BJP leader on Wednesday said the list of probables was discussed at a meeting of the party’s national leaders, including party chief J. P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting was held at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here.

He said the party is not expected to reveal the names for another month and is planning to replace its three sitting MPs with new faces.

According to a senior BJP functionary, the name of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj is among the probables.

Currently, all seven seats in the Capital are held by the BJP.

The party had also launched an outreach programme, under which BJP workers reached out to people for feedback on the performance of their sitting MPs. A party leader said the list was prepared after BJP workers submitted the feedback collected from people.

‘Cong. manifesto soon’

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said his party will come up with a 50-point manifesto for the Capital within a week.

After a meeting of the party’s manifesto committee, he said though the Congress is contesting on only three seats, the document will focus on entire Delhi. Mr. Lovely said the manifesto will focus on issues concerning the youth, farmers and women.

“It will address 50 issues to give justice to the downtrodden, exploited sections ,” he said, adding that the document will reflect the agenda of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

