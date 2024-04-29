ADVERTISEMENT

Delaying Anantnag polls will harm ECI’s credibility: CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami

April 29, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - SRINAGAR

He said that certain parties which are not fighting elections, were hatching a conspiracy to reschedule election, citing the poor state of the Mughal road area 

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, former MLA from Jammu and Kashmir. File | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M.Y. Tarigami on Monday warned against postponing the election for the Anantnag-Baramulla constituency, saying that such a step will “harm the electoral process in J&K as well as the credibility of Election Commission of India”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some parties have requested the ECI to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri seat. I feel this is a baseless demand. Such steps will harm the electoral process in J&K and the credibility of the ECI,” Mr. Tarigami said.

Also Read | J&K’s Anantnag seat slips into political drama ahead of polls

He said the BJP and some parties, which are not fighting elections, were hatching a conspiracy to reschedule election, citing the poor state of the Mughal road area. 

The ECI recently sought a report from J&K Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer following separate representations made by the BJP, the J&K Apni Party, and the J&K Peoples Conference “to defer polls due to bad weather conditions and closure of the Mughal road”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anantnag is set to vote on scheduled for May 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US