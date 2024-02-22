Delay in AIIMS approval example of Centre’s neglect, says K. Muraleedharan

February 22, 2024 01:48 am | Updated 01:49 am IST

K. Muraleedharan was an MLA for Vattiyurkkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, when he was declared as the Congress candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Vadakara. A seasoned leader, who is likely to seek a second term, Mr. Muraleedharan reflects on the current political situation and outlines the way forward in an interview to The Hindu.

What were your major achievements in the past five years?

We could effectively work only for around four years because of COVID-19. Member of Parliament Local Area Development Fund and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were stopped for around one-and-a-half years. The most important projects I could take up were the development works of railway stations at Vadakara, Mahe, and Thalassery under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. I have addressed most of the disputes related to national highway widening. The Thalassery-Mahe Bypass Road is expected to be opened in a week. However, the State government delayed handing over land for a permanent building for the Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thalassery for five years. Eight acres have been made available in Kadirur grama panchayat just recently.

Has your work been affected because political dispensations opposed to the Congress are in power at the Centre and in the State for quite some time now?

Definitely. Only the Ministers in-charge of Railways and Road Development in the Union government had been lenient towards Kerala. The Centre is completely neglecting the State. The delay in approval for an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is a prime example. As a member of the Estimate Committee of the Lok Sabha, I had raised the issue many times, pointing out that the State government has acquired 250 acres for the purpose at Kinalur. Two-and-a-half years ago, I got a reply that it had been forwarded to the Finance Ministry. The Estimate Committee too has endorsed Kerala’s demand for the AIIMS. Nothing has happened thereafter and the reasons are political. The neglect towards Kannur and Calicut airports is another example. It is a fact that the Union government is neglecting non-BJP ruled States, but the financial mismanagement of the State government has also complicated matters. The sanctioning of the MP funds is done by the Planning department of the government here. It is either getting indefinitely delayed or returned with queries, because of which major projects have been affected. Some of the funds I allocated in 2021 are being utilised now.

The political situation in Kerala was favourable to the United Democratic Front in 2019, which helped it register a massive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Do you perceive any changes now?

According to media surveys, a large majority of the people still want Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Minister. People are also unhappy with the second tenure of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. Definitely these factors will have an impact on the polls. The recent High Court verdict upholding the sentence granted to 12 convicts in the T.P. Chandrasekharan case too will get reflected in the people’s verdict, especially in Vadakara.

A final word is not yet out on the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) demand for a third seat?

The IUML certainly deserves one or more seats considering its strength. But, our party has decided that all the incumbent MPs should contest the polls. We need to also look at communal balancing. The only Muslim candidate [Shanimol Usman from Alappuzha] the Congress had put up last time was defeated. We need to accommodate someone from the minority community. Also, the Ezhava community has only two MPs right now. If [Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president] K. Sudhakaran [who represents Kannur] withdraws from the race, its representation should be ensured.

