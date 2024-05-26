Defeat the arrogant BJP, they have started thinking that Modi ji has created the universe: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 26 hit out at the BJP, terming its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, full of arrogance. He urged the people to defeat the “arrogant BJP”.

Mr. Kejriwal held a meeting with traders in Ferozepur. Addressing a gathering, he said “... while the God has created the whole universe, the BJP people have now started thinking that Modi ji has created the universe. Therefore, it is very important for the country to defeat the arrogant BJP.”

He said the people of Punjab had made the biggest contribution in the freedom struggle. “That is why today I have come to you with an appeal to save the country. Today the Constitution and democracy of the country are in danger. To save it, you will have to come forward again. If we do not defeat Narendra Modi this time, then democracy and Constitution will be destroyed. Then the situation in the country will become like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Russia,” he said.

He alleged that this election was being conducted dictatorially. “Before the elections, I and three big leaders of my party, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain were put in jail. In Maharashtra, they broke Shiv Sena and the NCP. In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren was put in jail. You tell me, is this the way to contest elections in a democratic country?”

Mr. Kejriwal said “...if Modi wins the election this time, he will change the Constitution. He will end the electoral system and will end the reservation given to backward and Scheduled Castes by the Constitution. Therefore, in this election, we have to end dictatorship by any means.”

