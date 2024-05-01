ADVERTISEMENT

Defeat BJP in the ‘finals’ to show Telangana’s ‘vigour’, says Revanth Reddy

May 01, 2024 04:04 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy showing a replica of ‘gadida guddu’ (donkey’s egg) in a symbolic protest against what he termed as ‘raw deal’ meted out to Telangana by the BJP-led government at the Centre in the last 10 years, during an election meeting held in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Calling the Lok Sabha elections a fight between ‘Telangana atma gauravam’ (self-respect) and ‘Gujarat pettanam’ (bossism), Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called upon people to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the May 13 Parliamentary elections in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP is conspiring to remove reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and its slogan of “400 paar” is indicative of its intention, he charged, alleging that the Delhi police have turned up after he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the reservations issue. He was speaking at a huge public meeting held in Jammikunta town in the poll-bound Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

“You have made the BRS bite the dust in the semi-finals (Assembly elections-2023) and brought Indiramma (Congress) Rajyam and now it is time to show Telangana paurusham (vigour) to defeat the BJP in the finals (Lok Sabha elections),” he said. Reiterating his charge that the BJP will remove the reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs if re-elected, Mr Reddy alleged that the BJP dispensation at the Centre passed several bills unilaterally with its “brute majority” in the house. He alleged that BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s prediction of a “hung Parliament” and a role for the BRS in a possible coalition government at the Centre exposed the secret pact between the BRS and the BJP. KCR will not be allowed to join INDIA bloc coalition at any cost, Mr Reddy said.

Mr Reddy accused the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of meting out severe injustice to Telangana in the last 10 years. The BJP government has utterly failed to fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act and deprived Telangana of the promised steel factory at Bayyaram, ITIR among other projects, he said. In a symbolic protest against the Centre’s alleged apathy towards Telangana, he showed a replica of ‘gadida guddu’ (donkey’s egg) alleging that it implied the BJP’s “zero contribution” to Telangana’s development. He lashed out at the BJP candidates in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and other constituencies for allegedly using Lord Ram for ‘electoral gains’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr Reddy reiterated that the farm loans will be waived off before August 15 this year. Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US