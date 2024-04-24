GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DC urges bus owners to regulate fares to the minimum on poll eve

April 24, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Tuesday urged private bus owners operating services on long routes to regulate fares to the minimum to facilitate voters residing at faraway places to visit their native places and exercise their franchise.

In separate letters to fleet operators, Ms. Vidyakumari highlighted the significance of the elections and said it is celebrated as the festival of democracy. Many natives of Udupi are living in cities like Bengaluru, Dharwad, Belagavi, Hubballi, Mumbai etc.., either for employment or business; but they continued to remain voters in Udupi district.

There is an apprehension that even if these people desire to return home to vote, the exorbitant bus fares are lowering their enthusiasm. “Therefore, I request you to regulate the fare to the minimum so that a fellow citizen is able to enfranchise his or her voting right on the day of the poll. Your iota of help in this regard will help us to make the elections more accessible and also to uphold the objectives of democracy,” she said.

