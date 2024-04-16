Dalits and poor will gouge out eyes of those trying to change the Constitution, says Lalu

April 16, 2024 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - Patna

Saying the BJP has conceded defeat in the Lok Sabha election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders saying the poor and Dalits will gouge out eyes of those who try to change the Constitution.

Mr. Prasad was reacting to allegations of nepotism, ‘jungle raj’ and corruption levelled by the BJP leaders against his party. While campaigning in Bihar, Mr. Modi had called Mr. Prasad Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi the biggest offenders in the State and had referred to their terms as Chief Minister of the state as ‘jungle raj’. BJP leaders in Bihar have been attacking Mr. Prasad over giving tickets to his daughters Misa Bharati and Rohini Acharya for the election.

“There is nervousness among BJP leaders and they have conceded defeat. The slogans they are giving, crossing 400 seats this time, are out of nervousness. Their leaders are continuously and openly talking about changing the Constitution. The Constitution was made by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambekar and not by any ordinary person. Whoever will make an attempt to change the Constitution, the poor backward and Dalits will gouge out their eyes,” Mr. Prasad told reporters in Patna.

A video of the BJP MP from Faizabad Lallu Singh has gone viral in which he purportedly said that the government needs “a two-third majority in the Parliament to make a new Constitution”. Mr. Prasad said the Prime Minister must take action against such leaders who are talking about changing the Constitution.

Mr. Prasad accused the BJP of endangering democracy. “They want to abolish democracy and bring dictatorship in the country,” he said.

Recalling RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s 2015 comments against reservation that many attributed as the reason for the BJP’s defeat in that year’s Assembly election, Mr. Prasad said, “The BJP and Narendra Modi must remember how Mohan Bhagwat had issued comments to review the reservation and the people had outrightly rejected them and taught lessons. They are going to face the same fate once again in this Lok Sabha election.”