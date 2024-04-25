Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituencies have remained free from dynastic politics

April 25, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated April 26, 2024 07:40 am IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituencies, which go to the 18th Lok Sabha polls on Friday, April 26, have remained free from dynastic politics since they came into being.

None of the family members of former four-time Members of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada B. Janardhana Poojary (Congress) and V. Dhananjaya Kumar (now no more) of BJP and three-time Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel (BJP) ventured into politics to face the Lok Sabha elections in the constituency following their absence in the election battle.

After tasting victory in his first four elections since 1977 (later in 1980, 1984, and 1989 elections), Mr. Poojary contested the elections unsuccessfully five more times and retired from the contest. Late Mr. Kumar had tasted defeat in his first contest in the constituency in 1989.

D.V. Sadananda Gowda (BJP) won in the constituency in 2004.

No family members of those candidates – B. Shiva Rao, K.R. Achar, A. Shankara Alva, C.M. Poonachha and K.K. Shetty, all from the Congress — who won the first five elections respectively from 1951 to 1971 jumped into the election fray in the constituency.

In Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency (erstwhile South Canara North), though Oscar Fernandes (now no more) from the Congress won five elections consecutively from 1980, U. Srinivas Mallya (now no more) of the Congress thrice from 1951 elections and Shobha Karandlaje (BJP) twice from 2014 the respective parties did no field their family members in the subsequent elections.

The family members of other winners D.V. Sadananda Gowda (BJP - 2009 election), Vinay Kumar Sorake (Congress - 1999), I.M. Jayarama Shetty (BJP – 1998), T.A. Pai (Congress – 1977), P. Ranganath Shenoy (Congress – 1971) and J.M. Lobo Prabhu (Swatantra Party – 1967) in the constituency did not continue the legacy.

However, Pramod Madhwaraj, son of former Member of Parliament Manorama Madhwaraj (BJP – 2004) contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine candidate and lost against Ms. Karandlaje.

Though Mr. Madhwaraj did not succeed in his attempt to enter the Parliament, earlier, he succeeded in winning the Udupi Assembly seat in 2013 election.