Daily Quiz | On Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls

Once appointed the Sheriff of erstwhile Bombay, this popular actor was elected five times from the Mumbai North West constituency. Name him. Answer : Sunil Dutt

Which prominent politician (deceased) holds the record for serving most terms from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency? Answer : Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The first representative from the Hooghly parliamentary constituency was elected from the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha ticket. His son represented another party and also went on to become the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Name both these leaders. Answer : Nirmal Chandra Chatterjee, Somnath Chatterjee

This former representative from Madhubani was one of the first two communists to become a Union Minister in Indian history, in July 1996. Name him and the ministry he headed. Answer : Chaturnan Mishra, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare