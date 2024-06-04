GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu election results 2024 LIVE updates: BJP and Congress locked in a direct battle

The BJP has fielded two sitting MPs in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

Published - June 04, 2024 08:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Polling in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu took place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, on May 7. The voter turnout from the total 4,09,127 electors in the UT was 71.31%. 

Major competition in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu is expected to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA and the Indian National Congress (INC)-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Both the alliances have only fielded candidates from their leading parties in the UT. 

In the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency, Kalaben Delkar, the sitting MP, is contesting on a BJP ticket. She had previously won the seat on a Shiv Sena ticket during a bypoll in 2021 and became the only Shiv Sena MP with a seat outside Maharashtra. She left Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 2024 and joined the BJP. Also contesting for the seat is INC's Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla. 

In the Daman and Diu constituency, the BJP has fielded another sitting MP Lalubhai Patel. Lalubhai Patel has been representing the constituency in Lok Sabha since 2009 and is now contesting for a fourth term against INC's Ketan Dahyabhai Patel. 

While the Daman and Diu constituency is a BJP bastion since 2009, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency saw a shift when Independent candidate Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar won after a decade of the BJP's power. However, after his death in 2021, a bypoll gave the seat to Kalaben Delkar, who has now joined the BJP. By fielding both of the sitting MPs, the BJP is looking to continue its long history with the UT. 

Follow the live updates below:

  June 04, 2024 08:13
    Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes polled in Lok Sabha elections in Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli has begun. The process began with the counting of postal ballots at 8 a.m.

