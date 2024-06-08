ADVERTISEMENT

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The smart politics of the Trinamool
Premium

Published - June 08, 2024 02:08 am IST

Trinamool’s increased seat and vote share is largely due to a 10.6% increase in the vote share of women.

Jyotiprasad Chatterjee,Suprio Basu

TMC supporters celebrate the party’s win, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Since its ascendance to power in West Bengal, the All-India Trinamool Congress (AITC)’s crafting and implementation of different welfare schemes, especially those that are women-centric, has remained the hallmark of the party’s politics. Of particular importance this time was the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which provides cash assistance of ₹500 and ₹1,000, respectively, to women of general and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe categories aged 25 to 60 years. Just a few weeks before the Lok Sabha election, the amounts were enhanced to ₹1,000 and ₹1,200, respectively. This proved to be a game-changer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trinamool increased its seat share and vote share this election. As Table 1 shows, this is largely due to a 10.6% increase in the vote share of women. Second, the charges of corruption levelled by the BJP proved to be an opportunity for the Trinamool to articulate Bengali regional aspirations. When the Central government allegedly stopped allocation of funds to some centrally sponsored schemes like MGNREGA due to the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool, the regional party took no time to label it as “BJP’s Bangla Birodhi (anti-Bengal attittude)” and called to defeat the national party in the election.

Showcasing the issue of deprivation and opposing implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in West Bengal gave the Trinamool enough electoral mileage vis-à-vis the BJP. The significant increase in the Trinamool’s support base among Muslims may point to this (Table 1). The politics of the Trinamool comprising welfare schemes and the narrative of regional deprivation throws light on the new direction of subnational politics in India.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

Jyotiprasad Chatterjee is Associate Professor at Barrackpore Rastraguru Surendranath College and Suprio Basu is Assistant Course Director SEAD, Department of Sociology, University of Kalyani

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: NDA holds its ground in Bihar but vote share dips

Sanjeer Alam,Rakesh Ranjan

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Extraordinary ascendance of BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Yatindra Singh Sisodia

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: In threat to Congress, BJP gains from BRS loss in Telangana

Harathi Vageeshan,T Venkatesh

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP expands presence in Tamil Nadu but fails to force a major shift

Ananya Sharma,Naman Jaju

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The smart politics of the Trinamool

Jyotiprasad Chatterjee,Suprio Basu
You're in this story

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Decoding the BJP’s sweep in Odisha

Gyanaranjan Swain

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: A successful social alliance in Andhra Pradesh

E. Venkatesu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Why the BJP underperformed in U.P.

Mirza Asmer Beg,Shashikant Pandey,Akhilesh Pal

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How the 2024 Lok Sabha election changed across different phases

Jyoti Mishra,Ananya Sharma

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The BJP’s pro-rich skew becomes moderate

Sanjay Kumar, Jenitta

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The three main takeaways

Hilal Ahmed

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How urban and rural India voted

Abhinav Pankaj Borbora,Priyanka Mittal

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Campaigns play key role in shaping choice

Shivani Choudhary,Ganesh Ramesh Kulkarni

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP maintains advantage among young voters

Sanjay Kumar,Fuhaar Bandhu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Party more than candidate holds sway over voters

Subhayan Acharya Majumdar,Nirmanyu Chouhan
Who takes credit?

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The impact of social welfare schemes on voting behaviour

K.K. Kailash

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Modi factor seems to have stagnated over a decade

Sandeep Shastri

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Personal financial conditions played key role in voting choice

Sanjeer Alam

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Evaluating government’s performance and its impact on voting patterns

Vibha Attri,Naman Jaju

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Despite discontent NDA given another chance

Devesh Kumar,Rishikesh Yadav

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: A return to an era of genuine coalitions

Sandeep Shastri,Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar

Post-poll survey | Methodology

Lokniti Team

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US