GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The BJP’s pro-rich skew becomes moderate
Premium

In 2014 and 2019, more of the rich and middle-class voters voted for the BJP compared to the poor and the lower-class voters. But in 2024, this gap has narrowed down significantly

Published - June 07, 2024 02:22 am IST

Sanjay Kumar, Jenitta
BJP supporters celebrate at the party office in Hyderabad on June 4, 2024.

BJP supporters celebrate at the party office in Hyderabad on June 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the gap between the poor and the rich with regard to their support for the BJP was very wide — that is, more among the rich and middle class voted for the BJP compared to the those belonging to the poor and lower class. But in 2024, this gap has narrowed significantly. This is mainly because of the steady rise in the vote of the poor in favour of BJP.

The findings of the Lokniti-CSDS post-poll survey indicate that even if the BJP fell short of a majority in the 2024 general elections, a significant proportion of the economically weaker classes voted for it. Among the poor, 37% voted for the BJP while 21% chose the Congress. However, the BJP’s allies secured a much lower proportion of support from the poor (6%). In comparison, the Congress’ allies secured 14% of the votes from the poor.

Similarly, the BJP secured 35% of the votes from those belonging to the lower class, which is 13% points higher than what the Congress got. The BJP maintained an almost similar lead over the Congress in terms of votes secured from the middle class. The BJP secured the highest proportion of votes (41%) from the upper class.

Compared to 2019, there has been a dip of 3 points in the proportion of those from the upper class (from 44% to 41%) who voted for the BJP. A smaller decline of 3 points is also visible in the support that the BJP got from the middle class. Among the lower class, 35% voted for the BJP this time compared to 36% in the previous election. It is noteworthy that since 2014, the BJP has seen a steady rise in votes from the poor. The share has risen to 37% in 2024 from 24% in 2014.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

Looked at from a different angle, in 2014, the BJP polled a higher share of votes (38%) among the rich compared to its overall vote of 31% resulting in a skew in its electoral support. This time, while the higher share from the rich continues, its share among the poor and lower economic classes is almost the same as its overall vote share. Thus, the skew has moderated. The various welfare schemes of the ruling government, especially free ration for large proportions of the poor, have worked in favour of the BJP.

This data means that the Congress has not acquired additional support in spite of its specific appeal to the economically lower strata of society. There is a flatness to support for the Congress across economic classes.

Sanjay Kumar is Professor and Co-director Lokniti-CSDS and Jenitta is a researcher at Lokniti CSDS

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Collection - 14 stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in Chennai. File
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How the 2024 Lok Sabha election changed across different phases
Jyoti Mishra,Ananya Sharma
BJP supporters celebrate at the party office in Hyderabad on June 4, 2024.
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The BJP’s pro-rich skew becomes moderate
Sanjay Kumar, Jenitta
You're in this story
Supporters wear Modi masks during a BJP rally in Meerut. File
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The three main takeaways
Hilal Ahmed
Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma and others return home on a boat after voting at a polling booth at Punnamada in Alappuzha, Kerala. File
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How urban and rural India voted
Abhinav Pankaj Borbora,Priyanka Mittal
Supporters wave flags with images of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Amritsar.
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Campaigns play key role in shaping choice
Shivani Choudhary,Ganesh Ramesh Kulkarni
A BJP supporter waves the party flag on June 4, 2024 in Bengaluru.
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP maintains advantage among young voters
Sanjay Kumar,Fuhaar Bandhu
Vendors sell flags of various political parties at a shop in Kolkata. File
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Party more than candidate holds sway over voters
Subhayan Acharya Majumdar,Nirmanyu Chouhan
Women workers under the MGNREGS at Purulia in West Bengal.
Who takes credit?
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The impact of social welfare schemes on voting behaviour
K.K. Kailash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Modi factor seems to have stagnated over a decade
Sandeep Shastri
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Personal financial conditions played key role in voting choice
Sanjeer Alam
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Evaluating government’s performance and its impact on voting patterns
Vibha Attri,Naman Jaju
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP president J.P. Nadda as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other leaders greet during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Despite discontent NDA given another chance
Devesh Kumar,Rishikesh Yadav
Social split: While the BJP continues to hold on to the votes of the rich, the middle class seems to be less intense in its support.
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: A return to an era of genuine coalitions
Sandeep Shastri,Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar
Post-poll survey | Methodology
Lokniti Team

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.