CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Modi as PM pitch did not cut much ice in Punjab

Punjab saw a multi-cornered contest and a keen electoral battle among key actors. Despite both being part of the INDIA alliance in Delhi, the AAP and the Congress were adversaries here. Though both polled roughly equal votes, the Congress was more successful in terms of seats (7) than the AAP (3) with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) winning one seat and two going to Independents. Interestingly, the BJP polled more votes (18.6%) than the SAD (11.6%).

The CSDS-Lokniti post-poll data shows that the voters in Punjab considered the candidate as well as the party while making their electoral choice. The BJP seeking vote in the name of the party’s Prime Ministerial candidate did not cut much ice with the voters. The Opposition alliance focusing on the need to save the constitution and the rights of the citizens, especially the socially marginal groups and minorities, did find an echo among the voters of the State. Close to half (44%) of the respondents held their right to change the government essential to the well-being of democracy whereas four of every 10 (40%) prioritised equal rights for every citizen.

The role of social media during the campaign was unmistakable as more than half (51%) of the respondents were contacted by all the contesting parties through WhatsApp, text messages, Facebook and X. The State once famous for civil society activities like processions and plays saw few such activities. Nine of every 10 respondents reported in the negative when asked about their participation in such events. A majority (51%) of the respondents reported being either fully or partly dissatisfied with the NDA government at the Centre. The failure to create employment opportunities and control the price rise were considered the worst failures of the Union government in the last five years. In this Sikh majority State, it is important to note that close to nine of every 10 respondents (86%) believed that the government was duty-bound to protect the interest of minorities even if the majority community did not appreciate it. Showing trust in peaceful and periodic transfer of political power, a majority of respondents (53%) endorsed the same. Thus, the post-poll surveys showed a high level of awareness among the respondents about the sanctity of liberal democratic values and trust in the well-being of the institutions.

The post-poll survey throws light on the voting preferences of different social sections in the State. While the AAP draws more of its support from rural voters (every third of rural voters choosing AAP), the Congress and the BJP were the main competitors for the urban vote. Every third urban voter voted for the BJP. Both among Hindu Dalits and Sikh Dalits, the Congress was successful in getting around 31% support. Sikh OBCs were mainly divided between the Congress and the AAP while the BJP was the most preferred party of the Hindu upper castes (56%). The most critical aspect of this vote distribution was that Akali Dal failed to win the support of any section in any substantial manner. This decline of the Akalis opens up space for both the Congress and the AAP to build a more durable social coalition.

