ADVERTISEMENT

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: In threat to Congress, BJP gains from BRS loss in Telangana
Premium

Published - June 08, 2024 02:37 am IST

The inability of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to recover from its defeat in the Assembly election in 2023 left the party performing poorly in the Lok Sabha election.

Harathi Vageeshan,T Venkatesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Hyderabad BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha and others during an election rally at old city in Hyderabad on May 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The decoupling of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Telangana in 2018 has proved costly for the party that comes to power in the State elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) improved on its performance in the Assembly election, with more than a two-and-a-half times jump in its vote share. This surge helped the BJP double its seats compared with the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The inability of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to recover from its defeat in the Assembly election in 2023 left the party performing poorly in the Lok Sabha election. Additionally, many important leaders who joined the BRS (earlier TRS) a decade ago left the party for greener pastures in the Congress and the BJP. The vote share of the BRS dropped to 17% in the Lok Sabha election from 38% in the Assembly election last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BRS seems to have strategically transferred its votes to the BJP in at least three Lok Sabha constituencies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Massive shift

According to the survey, there has been a massive shift in OBC (42%) and upper caste votes (53%) to the BJP. There is a high probability that this vote shift has come from the BRS. If this trend continues, the BRS may face even more difficult times ahead.

This push by the BJP in Telangana is consistent with its focus on the Lok Sabha polls. Three of the eight MPs-elect from the BJP in Telangana are from the Backward Classes, four from the upper castes, and one from the Scheduled Tribes.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

The Congress, on the other hand, was not able to consolidate its victory in the Assembly election and conceded space to the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

H. Vageeshan is Assistant Professor at NALSAR, Hyderabad, and T. Venkatesh is a PhD student at University of Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: NDA holds its ground in Bihar but vote share dips

Sanjeer Alam,Rakesh Ranjan

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Extraordinary ascendance of BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Yatindra Singh Sisodia

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: In threat to Congress, BJP gains from BRS loss in Telangana

Harathi Vageeshan,T Venkatesh
You're in this story

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP expands presence in Tamil Nadu but fails to force a major shift

Ananya Sharma,Naman Jaju

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The smart politics of the Trinamool

Jyotiprasad Chatterjee,Suprio Basu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Decoding the BJP’s sweep in Odisha

Gyanaranjan Swain

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: A successful social alliance in Andhra Pradesh

E. Venkatesu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Why the BJP underperformed in U.P.

Mirza Asmer Beg,Shashikant Pandey,Akhilesh Pal

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How the 2024 Lok Sabha election changed across different phases

Jyoti Mishra,Ananya Sharma

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The BJP’s pro-rich skew becomes moderate

Sanjay Kumar, Jenitta

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The three main takeaways

Hilal Ahmed

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How urban and rural India voted

Abhinav Pankaj Borbora,Priyanka Mittal

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Campaigns play key role in shaping choice

Shivani Choudhary,Ganesh Ramesh Kulkarni

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP maintains advantage among young voters

Sanjay Kumar,Fuhaar Bandhu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Party more than candidate holds sway over voters

Subhayan Acharya Majumdar,Nirmanyu Chouhan
Who takes credit?

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The impact of social welfare schemes on voting behaviour

K.K. Kailash

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Modi factor seems to have stagnated over a decade

Sandeep Shastri

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Personal financial conditions played key role in voting choice

Sanjeer Alam

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Evaluating government’s performance and its impact on voting patterns

Vibha Attri,Naman Jaju

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Despite discontent NDA given another chance

Devesh Kumar,Rishikesh Yadav

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: A return to an era of genuine coalitions

Sandeep Shastri,Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar

Post-poll survey | Methodology

Lokniti Team

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US