Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How the 2024 Lok Sabha election changed across different phases
Premium

The BJP’s performance varied considerably across the different phases of the election.

Published - June 07, 2024 02:53 am IST

Jyoti Mishra,Ananya Sharma
Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in Chennai. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The recent Lok Sabha elections have once again demonstrated noticeable variations across different phases. The seven-phase election with sufficient time being alloted between phases for campaign, allowed political parties to plan their campaign strategies accordingly. The outcomes were mixed, reflecting the complex interplay of factors influencing electoral success.

The BJP’s performance varied considerably across the different phases of the election. For instance, in Phase I, covering 101 seats, the BJP won 30 seats with a 30.8% vote share, while the Congress and its allies gave a tough fight and secured a significant portion of the votes. Phase II marked a peak for the BJP, securing 47 seats with a 37.1% vote share, demonstrating the party’s strength in certain regions. Phase IV saw the highest voter turnout at 69.6%. During this phase, the BJP’s performance did not peak, securing only 38 seats with a 31.8% vote share. This indicates that high voter turnout does not necessarily correlate with increased support for the ruling party. The fluctuations in the BJP’s performance across different phases highlight the limitations of a one-size-fits-all campaign strategy. While the BJP altered its strategy phase-wise to maximise its campaign effectiveness, the results suggest that regional issues, local dynamics, and the appeal of individual candidates played a more significant role in determining the outcomes. For example, in Phase III, the BJP won 58 seats with a substantial 45.3% vote share, whereas in Phase V, the party’s performance dipped, securing only 18 seats with a 37.2% vote share, despite a similar turnout. Moreover, the performance of the Congress and its allies also varied across phases, reflecting their strongholds in specific regions. In Phase I, Congress secured 26 seats with a 21.9% vote share, and its allies captured 31 seats with 16.7% of the votes. This contrasted with Phase VI, where Congress won only 6 seats with 14.5% of the votes, while its allies fared better with 17.2% of the vote share.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

These phase-wise results highlighted the absence of a straightforward correlation between voter turnout and the BJP’s vote reduction, as speculated. The findings highlight that while strategic planning is crucial, the ultimate outcomes are shaped by factors such as regional issues, candidate appeal, and local dynamics.

The authors are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in Chennai. File
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How the 2024 Lok Sabha election changed across different phases
Jyoti Mishra,Ananya Sharma
