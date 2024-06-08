ADVERTISEMENT

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Extraordinary ascendance of BJP in Madhya Pradesh
Published - June 08, 2024 02:52 am IST

The BJP excelled in both rural and urban areas compared with the Congress.

Yatindra Singh Sisodia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others during an election meeting in M.P.’s Betul. Photo: X/@narendramodi via PTI

In an unprecedented victory, the BJP achieved a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh, winning all seats in the State. The BJP’s vote share soared to 59%, while the Congress lagged at 32%, a striking difference of nearly 27 points.

The BJP’s campaign prominently showcased issues such as the consecration of the Ram Mandir, the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, and a new wave of welfarism intertwined with cultural nationalism and majoritarianism. The party effectively capitalised on these themes resonating deeply with a broad spectrum of voters. For instance, nearly one in three (32%) voters stated that the most liked work of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government was the consecration of the Ram Mandir which is much higher than the overall figure of 22% in the survey.

The BJP’s election machinery in Madhya Pradesh focused intensively on the major achievements of the Modi government, leveraging the popularity and persona of Mr. Modi as a central figure in their campaign. In the NES 2024 study, it was found that nearly seven in 10 (70%) respondents in Madhya Pradesh expressed satisfaction with the BJP’s governance at the national level, whereas the overall satisfaction in the survey was 59%.

The post-poll survey highlights that the BJP excelled in both rural and urban areas compared with the Congress. It also reveals the BJP’s significant lead over the Congress among Hindu voters in the 2024 Madhya Pradesh elections, with notable margins among upper castes (52%), lower OBCs (48%), and Adivasis (46%). In contrast, Muslims predominantly supported the Congress, with an 80 point lead over the BJP. The Congress also performed better among Hindu Dalit voters. as the margin between the BJP and Congress’s vote share reduced to 17 percentage points.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

The BJP’s victory in Madhya Pradesh can be attributed to a well-designed electoral campaign and a strategic focus on Mr. Modi’s persona.

Yatindra Singh Sisodia Professor and Director, Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research, Ujjain

