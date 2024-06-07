ADVERTISEMENT

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP’s sustained loss in women’s vote

Updated - June 09, 2024 12:36 am IST

Published - June 07, 2024 02:44 am IST

The disaggregated State-wise patterns of gender-wise votes reveal uneven advantages for the Congress among women but fairly consistent disadvantages for the BJP

Rajeshwari Deshpande

Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks blessings from women supporters during a public meeting in Kendrapara, Odisha. File photo: BJP Media via ANI

As Table 1 shows, 37% men and 36% women voted for the BJP this time. The gap was more or less been the same in the past. The Congress, on the other hand, enjoys more support among women than men.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2019 general elections, the BJP’s success was linked to its popular welfare schemes, particularly those that targeted women voters. Yet, our data show that even then, the BJP was a less preferred party for women. This is the case in 2024 too.

Why is this the case? One, until 2014, the BJP had a limited overall vote share. Not many women really voted for the party even if we take into account their absolute numbers. Second, the BJP was known as a party of the socially privileged sections and thus had a somewhat skewed social support base. These factors combined provide a possible explanation for the party’s gender disadvantage until now.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

As Table 2 shows, the skew is evident in 2024. In other words, despite its expanded social support base, the BJP still faces loss of support among women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rajeshwari Deshpande teaches at Savitribai Phule Pune University

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP faces minor challenges in Gujarat

Bhanu Kumar Parmar,Shivani Choudhary

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: UDF strikes in Kerala, thanks to strong anti-incumbency wave

K.M. Sajad Ibrahim,Nithya N.R.

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: NDA holds its ground in Bihar but vote share dips

Sanjeer Alam,Rakesh Ranjan

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Extraordinary ascendance of BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Yatindra Singh Sisodia

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: In threat to Congress, BJP gains from BRS loss in Telangana

Harathi Vageeshan,T Venkatesh

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP expands presence in Tamil Nadu but fails to force a major shift

Ananya Sharma,Naman Jaju

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The smart politics of the Trinamool

Jyotiprasad Chatterjee,Suprio Basu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Decoding the BJP’s sweep in Odisha

Gyanaranjan Swain

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: A successful social alliance in Andhra Pradesh

E. Venkatesu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Why the BJP underperformed in U.P.

Mirza Asmer Beg,Shashikant Pandey,Akhilesh Pal

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How the 2024 Lok Sabha election changed across different phases

Jyoti Mishra,Ananya Sharma

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The BJP’s pro-rich skew becomes moderate

Sanjay Kumar, Jenitta

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP’s sustained loss in women’s vote

Rajeshwari Deshpande
You're in this story

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The three main takeaways

Hilal Ahmed

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: How urban and rural India voted

Abhinav Pankaj Borbora,Priyanka Mittal

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Campaigns play key role in shaping choice

Shivani Choudhary,Ganesh Ramesh Kulkarni

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP maintains advantage among young voters

Sanjay Kumar,Fuhaar Bandhu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Party more than candidate holds sway over voters

Subhayan Acharya Majumdar,Nirmanyu Chouhan
Who takes credit?

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The impact of social welfare schemes on voting behaviour

K.K. Kailash

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Modi factor seems to have stagnated over a decade

Sandeep Shastri

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Personal financial conditions played key role in voting choice

Sanjeer Alam

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Evaluating government’s performance and its impact on voting patterns

Vibha Attri,Naman Jaju

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Despite discontent NDA given another chance

Devesh Kumar,Rishikesh Yadav

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: A return to an era of genuine coalitions

Sandeep Shastri,Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar

Post-poll survey | Methodology

Lokniti Team

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US