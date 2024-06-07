GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP maintains advantage among young voters
Premium

Published - June 07, 2024 01:35 am IST

Sanjay Kumar,Fuhaar Bandhu
A BJP supporter waves the party flag on June 4, 2024 in Bengaluru.

A BJP supporter waves the party flag on June 4, 2024 in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In a country as large and diverse as India, voter choices, especially of the youth (under 25 years) can be a Pandora’s box requiring careful unpacking and understanding. Their votes can be the deciding factor in closely contested races, making them a key target for political parties. So, how did the youth vote this time around?

In 2019, 20% of young voters supported the Congress. This figure increased by just one percentage point in 2024, indicating no significant consolidation of youth support for the Congress. In contrast, the BJP received substantial youth support in 2019, with 40% of young voters backing them, a clear pattern that stood them apart from the older voters. In 2024, the BJP’s youth support saw only a slight decline, decreasing by one percentage point among those under 25 and two percentage points among those aged 26-35. (Table 1).

This raises the question: How was the Congress able to challenge the BJP, and what role did the youth play? In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 21% of young voters supported the Congress, while 39% voted for the BJP and nearly 7% for BJP allies. Together NDA stood at 46% vote share amongst the youth. However, what helped the INDIA alliance was that 12% of young voters supported Congress allies, far more than the BJP allies (7%), helping close the gap in voter share between the NDA and the INDIA (Table 2).

In summary, while the BJP was able to maintain its youth support without receiving a strong dent, the Congress and its allies have made notable gains among young voters. More importantly, while the share of Congress and its allies among voters of different age groups is rather flat, in the case of the BJP, it declines with higher age — meaning that the BJP continues to attract voters of young age more than the elderly.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey

Sanjay Kumar is Professor and co-director Lokniti-CSDS) and Fuhaar Bandhu is a researcher at Lokniti CSDS

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Collection - 9 stories

A BJP supporter waves the party flag on June 4, 2024 in Bengaluru.
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: BJP maintains advantage among young voters
Sanjay Kumar,Fuhaar Bandhu
You're in this story
Vendors sell flags of various political parties at a shop in Kolkata. File
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Party more than candidate holds sway over voters
Subhayan Acharya Majumdar,Nirmanyu Chouhan
Women workers under the MGNREGS at Purulia in West Bengal.
Who takes credit?
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: The impact of social welfare schemes on voting behaviour
K.K. Kailash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Modi factor seems to have stagnated over a decade
Sandeep Shastri
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Personal financial conditions played key role in voting choice
Sanjeer Alam
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Evaluating government’s performance and its impact on voting patterns
Vibha Attri,Naman Jaju
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP president J.P. Nadda as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other leaders greet during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Despite discontent NDA given another chance
Devesh Kumar,Rishikesh Yadav
Social split: While the BJP continues to hold on to the votes of the rich, the middle class seems to be less intense in its support.
CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: A return to an era of genuine coalitions
Sandeep Shastri,Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar
Post-poll survey | Methodology
Lokniti Team

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.