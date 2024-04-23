Criminal cases slapped against 30 more polling staff

April 23, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad District Election Officer D. Ronald Rose has once again cracked the whip against the staff who abstained from training sessions despite being deployed as polling officers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Criminal cases have been slapped against 30 government employees on Monday, most of them from School Education Department, who played truant to the training sessions. Others include Assistant Professor rank employees of Osmania University and affiliated colleges, while a few are from the Commercial Tax Department and Telangana Minorities Residential Education Institutions Society.

Earlier too, cases were slapped under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, against 10 employees deployed as polling personnel, but had not attended the training session.

Mr. Rose informed that the employees had reported for election duty after receiving the FIR copies, and expressed hope that the latest slew of cases too will yield result.

While polling personnel skipping the training sessions is nothing new in any election season, this is the first time criminal cases were slapped against them. Mr. Rose attributed the severe action to the huge shortfall in the required number of staff to conduct the polling.

While election duty was assigned to 24,000 employees this time, against a total requirement of 22,000, thousand employees abstained from the training session, he informed.

