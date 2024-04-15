CPI’s Selvaraj strikes a chord with folk songs and silambattam in Nagapattinam

April 15, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 07:32 am IST - Nagapattinam

Not just poll promises, folk songs and occasional silambattam have made the Communist Party of India’s Nagapattinam Lok Sabha candidate V. Selvaraj popular amongst the voters here.

The 62-year-old Mr. Selvaraj, contesting the election for the first time, aspires to make an impression amongst the voters through his art forms. Mr. Selvaraj, apart from being the district secretary of the CPI, Tiruvarur, is also a known folk singer in the delta region.

Some of the video clips of Mr. Selvaraj’s folk songs and his silambattam performances during his campaign have gone viral, helping to connect with the voters, say the party cadre.

Mr. Selvaraj’s campaign amongst public conveys that he is from a humble agricultural background, said G. Varatharajan, the general secretary of Thamizhaga Iyarkai Uzhavar Iyakkam.

“His manner of propaganda attracts ordinary people and tells them he is a plainspoken person who is easily approachable,” he added.

Mr. Selvaraj from his youth has been using the folk songs and tunes to propagate progressive thoughts. “Unlike other parties, we don’t have a digital team working for us. Ordinary people record his songs in their mobile phones during the campaign and post them in their social media handles. We believe along with our attempts to garner votes, we are also taking our values through the songs,” says K.R. Joseph a party member.

“As a folk artist, I have been with the Tamil Nadu Kalai Ilakkiya Perumandram for the past 40 years. In our stages, demands would come from fellow party persons to sing revolutionary songs. Here in the campaign, I sing songs about issues that affect people. In the campaign, apart from progressive songs, songs about ‘mothers’ have a great appeal and are a popular request in villages,” Mr.Selvaraj said speaking to The Hindu.

“Folk numbers such as ‘ ‘Vandiyila nellu varum..” and “Kolusu kadai orathila…” are widely enjoyed by the people in the campaign as it makes them dance. Almost every village requests some songs. I try to restrict singing as there is much demand. Due to this I am also caring extra for my throat every day. This region has a large number of agricultural labourers and folk songs are our language here,” he added.