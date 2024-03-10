CPI(M)–BJP nexus is clear in the State: Satheesan

March 10, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated March 11, 2024 07:53 am IST - Thrissur

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nexus in the State is very clear, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

The snail’s pace of ED investigation into the Karuvannur scam is an example, he said while inaugurating the United Democratic Front (UDF) election convention of K. Muraleedharan, MP, candidate in the Thrissur constituency.

“The ED investigation is hanging like the Damocles’ sword over the heads of CPI(M) leaders. But no one will be arrested. That is the understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M). The SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) asked eight months for investigating the allegations found by two statutory bodies against Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter. What is the status of the SFIO investigation? I am sure that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) advocate will not be well even next time when the Supreme Court considers the Lavalin case,” he said.

There is no value for the promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Did he fulfil any of the guarantees promised in 2014, he asked.

The Congress will fight till the end to protect the secular values of the country. That is the guarantee we can give to the people. The Congress is preparing for a huge war. Our goal is to win all the 20 seats in the State, he added.

“The CPI(M) says the Congress MPs cannot be trusted. Where are A.P. Abdullakutty and Alphons Kannanthanam, who won the elections in CPI(M) tickets. Now they are in the BJP camp.The entire CPI(M) offices in West Bengal have become BJP offices,” he alleged.