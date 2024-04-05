GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) takes a dig at BJP over claim of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats

April 05, 2024 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is claiming to win 400 Lok Sabha seats in the elections even as its performance is “deteriorating” in many States.

“To hush it up and divert the attention of the people, the BJP is making claims such as ‘Ab ki bar 400 par’,” he said while addressing the party’s State secretariat meeting chaired by party State secretariat member Y. Venkateswara Rao, here, on April 4 (Thursday).

The people need to be cautious about such “false propaganda”, he said.

The INDIA bloc members have agreed on seat sharing, and its strength is growing by the day. The Modi government is using the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax officials against the leaders of the INDIA bloc, he said.

“The BJP is trying to hit the election campaign of the INDIA bloc by arresting the Chief Ministers (Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal) of two States illegally. Surprisingly, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is not interfering,” he said.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

