GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) seeks stern action against BJP for involving schoolchildren in election campaign

March 20, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, requesting the Election Commission (EC) to initiate stern action against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging schoolchildren in an election campaign in Coimbatore, thereby violating the directives of the EC.

The EC had issued guidelines on February 5 and had stressed that there would be zero tolerance for the use of children in election-related work or campaign activities, Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out.

The BJP engaged schoolchildren for its road show in Coimbatore as part of its political campaign, and this squarely contravened the EC guidelines, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.