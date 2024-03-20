CPI(M) seeks stern action against BJP for involving schoolchildren in election campaign

March 20, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, requesting the Election Commission (EC) to initiate stern action against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for engaging schoolchildren in an election campaign in Coimbatore, thereby violating the directives of the EC.

The EC had issued guidelines on February 5 and had stressed that there would be zero tolerance for the use of children in election-related work or campaign activities, Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out.

The BJP engaged schoolchildren for its road show in Coimbatore as part of its political campaign, and this squarely contravened the EC guidelines, he added.