April 30, 2024 03:07 am | Updated 08:11 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the CPI(M) was loath to take action against Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan.

In a statement here, Mr. Satheesan said Mr. Jayarajan was privy to party secrets, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan feared that any drastic action against the LDF convener would have an adverse fallout.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.