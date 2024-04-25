CPI(M) leader alleges violation of model code by UDF, files complaint

April 25, 2024 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KASARAGOD

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kasaragod district acting secretary C.H. Kunhambu lodged a complaint with the District Election Officer alleging breach of the model code of conduct by the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The complaint accuses the UDF of offering free bus services to ferry voters from various regions to bolster support.

The UDF parliamentary constituency committee has reportedly initiated the free bus service, facilitating the transportation of voters from locations such as Ernakulam, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

In his complaint, Mr. Kunhambu said such actions contravened rules and violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. Demanding appropriate action, the complaint underscored the perceived attempt to influence voters through illicit means.

