GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CPI(M) leader alleges violation of model code by UDF, files complaint

April 25, 2024 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kasaragod district acting secretary C.H. Kunhambu lodged a complaint with the District Election Officer alleging breach of the model code of conduct by the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The complaint accuses the UDF of offering free bus services to ferry voters from various regions to bolster support.

The UDF parliamentary constituency committee has reportedly initiated the free bus service, facilitating the transportation of voters from locations such as Ernakulam, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

In his complaint, Mr. Kunhambu said such actions contravened rules and violated the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. Demanding appropriate action, the complaint underscored the perceived attempt to influence voters through illicit means.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.