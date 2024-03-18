CPI(M) finalises seat sharing with Congress in Tripura

March 18, 2024 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - Agartala

The CPI(M)-led Left Front in Tripura on Sunday finalised a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress. Rajendra Reang has been nominated as the candidate for the East Tripura constituency, which is reserved for the tribal candidates.

The party has also chosen former MLA Ratan Das to run in the byelection for the 7-Ramnagar assembly segment in Agartala. This seat became vacant after the passing of Surajit Datta, who had held the seat for six terms during his political career.

The Congress, on the other hand, has selected PCC President Asish Kumar Saha in the West Tripura constituency. The Election Commission has set April 19 as the date for the polls in West Tripura and April 26 for East Tripura.

The byelection for the Ramnagar Assembly constituency will also take place on April 19.

CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and leaders of the Left Front announced the names of the candidates at a press conference here. This announcement was made after a meeting of the State committee, which was attended by CPI(M) Politburo members Prakash Karat and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday held an organisational meeting in Agartala with Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, State President Rajiv Bhattacharjee and party’s Lok Sabha candidates Biplab Kumar Deb and Kirti Singh Debbarma in attendance. Senior office bearers and leaders were also present.

