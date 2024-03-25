CPI, NTK, and AIADMK candidates file papers in Nagapattinam

March 25, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:50 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Candidates of the Communist Party Of India (CPI), the AIADMK, and the Naam Tamilar Katchi submitted their nomination papers for the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency to the District Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Monday.

The CPI candidate, V. Selvaraj, was accompanied by MP T. Selvaraj and MLA Poondi Kalaivanan.

Mr. Selvaraj said: “I would ensure release of Cauvery water for irrigation for farmers here. I would also fight against the arrests of our fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy.”

Surjith Shankar of the AIADMK filed his nomination. The former Minister, R. Jeevanantham, and members from alliance parties accompanied him.

Karthitha from the NTK filed her nominations.