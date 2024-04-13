Corruption by DMK and AIADMK has hindered State’s progress: Amit Shah

April 13, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu has not developed or progressed as much as it should have been because of “corruption by the DMK as well as the AIADMK”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a roadshow held here by the BJP on Friday.

Seeking votes for the party’s Madurai Lok Sabha constituency candidate, Raama Sreenivasan, Mr. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made India safe and prosperous and the time had come for the people of the State to stand with the Prime Minister and vote for the BJP.

He further said that only the BJP could spread the greatness of the Tamil language, the Tamil culture and the idea of Tamil Nadu across the country. “Mr. Modi has upheld Tamil Nadu’s pride not only in the country but also across the world,” he said.

A large posse of police personnel was deployed along the route of the roadshow, which began in the evening from the Murugan Temple on Netaji Road and concluded near Vilakkuthoon Junction.

Earlier in the day, Madurai district BJP president Maha Suseendran filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission to conduct cultural or drama events along the route at five points.

The authorities told Justice B. Pugalendhi that permission was granted to conduct the events at three points, but denied at two points on account of “traffic congestion”.

Taking note of the submission, the court disposed of the petition.