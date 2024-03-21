ADVERTISEMENT

Congress’s third list has Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress chief’s son-in-law

March 21, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury would contest from Baharampur in West Bengal, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishnan will fight from Karnataka’s Gulbarga

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses a press conference at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on February 22. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha election across seven States and the Union Territory of Puducherry while leaving one seat for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Rajasthan.

So far, the party has announced 138 candidates in three lists.

ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi says systematic effort under way by PM Modi to ‘cripple Congress financially’

The party has fielded its leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur in West Bengal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishnan D. from Karnataka’s Gulbarga, and former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, Praniti Shinde, from Solapur in Maharashtra, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader V.E. Vaithilingam will be the party candidate for the lone seat of Puducherry.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, their names were cleared by the Central Election Committee (CEC) that has been meeting every day since Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Congress leader Anand Sharma questions party’s stance on caste census

The CEC also met on Thursday in which senior leader Digvijaya Singh’s name is said to have been cleared for Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh.

The party has left the Sikar Lok Sabha seat for the CPI(M) while announcing five names in Rajasthan. In West Bengal too, the two parties will have an alliance as the party has named candidates to only eight Lok Sabha seats so far.

Even without a formal seat-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra, the party has announced seven names including Shahu Shahaji Chatrapati from Kolhapur seat.

The party has announced five candidates from Telangana, 17 in Karnataka, 11 from Gujarat, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one from Puduchhery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US