Congress won't win even 50 LS seats, will not get opposition party status after polls: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 claimed that the Congress will not win even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to get the opposition party status after the polls.

Addressing election rallies in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh Lok Sabha seats, Mr. Modi claimed that Odisha's 'asmita' (pride) is in danger and the BJP will protect it, while asserting that a "double engine" government of the saffron party will be formed in the State and a "son or daughter of the soil who understands Odia language and culture" will be made the Chief Minister.

"Congress will not be able to get 10% seats to become principal opposition in the Lok Sabha. They will not win even 50 seats," Mr. Modi claimed.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, without taking his name, the PM said, "The Congress 'shehzade' has been reading out the same script since the 2014 polls... mark my words, NDA will break all records and will win over 400 seats this time." The 'shehzade' tearing a document of the Manmohan Singh cabinet was an insult to the Constitution, Mr. Modi said, referring to the 2013 incident.

Recalling the achievements of the previous BJP government at the Centre under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that on this day 26 years ago, Pokhran tests were conducted (in 1998), and it enhanced the image of the country across the globe.

"The Congress always tries to scare the people of India... due to this tendency, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed terrorism for so many years. Instead of giving befitting reply to terrorists, Congress used to hold talks with them to protect the party's vote bank," he alleged.

"The Vajpayee government, on the other hand, showed to the world how India can ensure its security. Non-resident Indians felt proud of the moment [Pokran tests]... that day India showed its capability to the world," he said.

Mr. Modi claimed that Congress always warns of taking action cautiously as Pakistan also has nuclear weapons.

"These scared people [Congress] have killed the zeal of the people of our country. Today, Pakistan is in such a situation that it cannot handle the bombs it has. They are now trying to sell their bombs but are not getting buyers as people know their bombs are of poor quality," Mr. Modi claimed.

He also asserted that his government ended 500 years of people's wait by building Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Everyone feels proud after visiting the Ram temple. We have blessings of Ram Lalla on one side and those of Lord Jagannath on the other," he asserted.