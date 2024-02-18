GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress will win minimum of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

With regard to the choice of candidates by the party for the polls, he said the Congress leadership will decide the candidate based on the recommendation of the local leadership

February 18, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
​ Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah.

​ Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence of the Congress party winning a minimum of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka during the coming elections.

Fielding reporters queries on the Congress party’s preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections while speaking to reporters in Malavalli in Mandya district near here on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP was lying that it would win all the 28 seats as they are aware that the people of the State will bless the Congress party once again.

With regard to the choice of candidates by the party for the polls, he said the Congress leadership will decide the candidate based on the recommendation of the local leadership of the party including the local MLA, defeated candidates in the Assembly polls, presidents of the party’s district units and blocks, besides other leaders.

When asked about the speculation in certain circles of the media about the possibility of Congress fielding actor Dhananjaya in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Siddaramaiah said no such discussion had taken place in the party.

To another question, the Chief Minister said the JD(S) has more or less “merged” the party with the BJP. The JD(S) is not working as though it is an independent party, but as though it has joined the BJP, he said.

Reacting to the criticism to the State Budget by the Opposition BJP and JD (S), Mr. Siddaramaiah said people, who are against the poor, will not understand the Budget that is “pro-poor”.

