ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will do 'X-ray' of country through caste census: Rahul Gandhi

Published - May 12, 2024 03:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The former Congress president was reacting to Mr. Modi's remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani

PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a poll rally during a public meeting in support of the party’s candidate from Kadappa seat Y.S. Sharmila in Kadappa on May 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the BJP has been "counting the notes" it got from "tempo wale billionaires", his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Congress president was reacting to Mr. Modi's remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.

Related Stories

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi said, "They have been 'counting notes' they got from 'tempo wale billionaires' for the last 10 years. We will X-ray the country through 'caste census' and ensure equitable share for every section".

ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared a party advertisement which takes on the government over the caste census issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gandhi and other Congress leaders have said the PM should order a CBI or ED probe into whether Adani and Ambani had sent them black money.

The Congress has also asked the Prime Minister to share his views on a socio-economic census.

The party in its manifesto has promised to conduct a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US