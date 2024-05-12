GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress will do 'X-ray' of country through caste census: Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress president was reacting to Mr. Modi's remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani

Published - May 12, 2024 03:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a poll rally during a public meeting in support of the party’s candidate from Kadappa seat Y.S. Sharmila in Kadappa on May 11, 2024.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a poll rally during a public meeting in support of the party’s candidate from Kadappa seat Y.S. Sharmila in Kadappa on May 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while the BJP has been "counting the notes" it got from "tempo wale billionaires", his party will conduct a caste census to ensure equality.

The former Congress president was reacting to Mr. Modi's remarks on the Congress receiving cash loaded in tempos from Adani and Ambani.

Related Stories

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi said, "They have been 'counting notes' they got from 'tempo wale billionaires' for the last 10 years. We will X-ray the country through 'caste census' and ensure equitable share for every section".

He also shared a party advertisement which takes on the government over the caste census issue.

Mr. Gandhi and other Congress leaders have said the PM should order a CBI or ED probe into whether Adani and Ambani had sent them black money.

The Congress has also asked the Prime Minister to share his views on a socio-economic census.

The party in its manifesto has promised to conduct a nation-wide socio-economic and caste census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.