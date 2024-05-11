ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will bring the right to health if elected to power: Jairam Ramesh

Published - May 11, 2024 04:46 pm IST - New Delhi

In its manifesto, the Congress has promised universal and free healthcare in public health centres

PTI

In its manifesto, the Congress has promised to provide cashless insurance up to ₹25 lakh for all citizens. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Accusing the BJP government of mismanaging the healthcare sector in India, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on May 11, said that his party’s manifesto guarantees the universal right to health for all citizens. He added that the right is required as the cost of healthcare and health insurance has risen nationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nyay Patra’ manifesto | Congress promises raising 50% quota cap, caste census

Mr. Ramesh also slammed the government for keeping health insurance in the 18% GST slab and said over 63% of Indians did not have health insurance.

"The complete mismanagement of the healthcare sector is part of the long list of failures of the Modi Sarkar's 10 years of Anyay Kaal. On June 4, every Indian can rest assured the Congress Party's guarantee of a Right to Health for All," he said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In our Nyay Patra has guaranteed a universal Right to Health for every Indian. At the center of this Right to Health is ₹25 lakh in health coverage for every single citizen," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The short-sighted Modi sarkar has slapped an 18% GST on health insurance. Health insurance premiums have grown at 4x higher than inflation. Healthcare costs have grown at 18-20% per year according to PHDCCI, an industry body," the Congress leader said. "The cost for ₹10 lakh of health cover has grown by 75% in just the last 6 years. More than 90 crore Indians (63%) have no health insurance of any kind," he added.

In its manifesto, the Congress has promised universal and free healthcare in public health centres such as hospitals, clinics, primary health centres, mobile healthcare units, dispensaries and health camps; free healthcare including examination, diagnostics, treatment, surgery, medicines, rehabilitation and palliative care.

The party has also promised implementation of the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance up to ₹25 lakh for universal healthcare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US