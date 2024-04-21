Congress will be left holding the empty container after elections, says Vijayendra

April 21, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said here on Sunday that Congress will be left holding empty pots or containers once the Lok Sabha election results are out.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Vijayendra referred to the newspaper advertisements issued by the Congress laced with sarcasm that the BJP’s contribution and promises to the State was hollow. The advertisement depicted an empty container and was referred to as ‘’chambu’’ which in colloquial Kannada means hollow or bare.

Mr. Vijayendra said the advertisement is a reflection of the state of the Congress once the election results are announced and it will be left holding the empty containers. He said the mood across the State was in favour of the BJP and people wanted a third term for Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. The Congress has sensed which way the wind was blowing and was desperate, he added.

The BJP-JD(S) coalition has the edge in the 14 seats for which elections will be held in the first phase on April 26 and will win in Bengaluru Rural as well as Chamarajanagar where the Congress had reposed great confidence, said Mr. Vijayendra.

Murder of Neha Hiremath

He lashed out at the Congress for accusing the BJP of politicising the murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi and said that it was the Congress which was ‘’trying to suppress’’ the gravity of the crime.

“People expect us to fight for justice for Neha and it is our duty to ensure justice for the victim and her family,” said Mr. Vijayendra, who alleged that the Congress was prejudging the case in its bid to ’placate a community’. “One gets a feeling that there was a Taliban government in Karnataka,” he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed himself to be the leader of AHINDA but in his pursuit of ‘minority appeasement’, he has also ignored the AHINDA which will teach him a bitter lesson in the coming elections, said Mr. Vijayendra.

Responding to the Congress Nyay Patra guaranteeing loan waiver to farmers and ₹1 lakh for women under Maha Lakshmi scheme, the BJP leader said the question of implementation does not arise as the Congress will not win more than 50 seats across the country.

“Congress can announce anything it wants knowing fully well that none of it can be implemented as the party will not win,” said Mr. Vijayendra adding that the Nyay Patra had little value. In Karnataka, the Congress is forced to highlight the guarantee schemes as it has nothing else to show by way of development as there are no funds for any other development, he added.