GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress welcomes ‘Ghar Wapsi’: Jagga Reddy

Mr. Jagga Reddy said that the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of former Congress leaders has started, which shows the forgiving nature of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.“

April 26, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated April 27, 2024 04:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Sambhani Chandrashekhar joins the Congress in the presence of the Joining Committee member T Jagga Reddy on Friday

Former Minister Sambhani Chandrashekhar joins the Congress in the presence of the Joining Committee member T Jagga Reddy on Friday

The Joinings Committee of the Telangana Congress, led by TPCC working president Jayaprakash Reddy and former MLA M. Kodanda Reddy, made it clear that the party high command wants to invite former Congressmen, who left the party for various reasons, to return unconditionally.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Mr. Jagga Reddy said that the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of former Congress leaders has started, which shows the forgiving nature of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. “They understand sacrifices and know how to forgive people. The greatness of the family should not be understood as weakness,” he said.

Also Read : 2024 Lok Sabha LIVE news, phase 2 voting- April 27

He said that Mr. Gandhi wants to admit people who even damaged the prospects of Congress candidates in the Assembly elections. “I will admit even those who worked to defeat me in Sangareddy,” he said. “All the power we enjoyed is due to the Congress, and it is time we pay back to the party and forgive those who worked against the party.”

Mr. Reddy claimed that Sangareddy BRS MLA Prabhakar also wanted to join the Congress and he did not object when the issue was put before him. “Mr. Damodar Rajanarasimha asked for my opinion and I made it clear that the party was supreme.”

Former Minister Sambhani Chandrashekhar, former TPCC vice-president Sanghishetty Jagadish, and Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani joined the party.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.