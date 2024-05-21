Opposition wants to ‘snatch SC/ST reservation for jihadis’, says PM Modi in Bihar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 slammed the Opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that are part of the INDIA (Indian National Development, inclusive Alliance) bloc while raking issues of corruption, reservation, inflation, abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

“Congress party wants reservation based on religion. Had Baba Sahib Ambedkar not been there, former PM Nehru would have not made reservations happen for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST),” Mr. Modi said at a public meeting in Motihari of the East Champaran district.

Mr. Modi reached Patna, on the evening of May 20 and visited the residence of senior State party leader and former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who passed away recently, to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. He also visited the Bihar BJP headquarters to address party leaders and stayed at the Raj Bhawan at night.

“They (Opposition) want to snatch the SC, ST, OBC (Other Backward Class) reservations from you for the jihadis (those who pursue militant Islamic movement). For this, they want to change the Constitution,” alleged the Prime Minister, adding, “but for it not to happen, you have to have a strong government at the Centre”.

Mr. Modi also raised issues of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and corruption to slam the Congress and the RJD.

“For the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, they (Opposition parties) refused the invitation. They have time to have food at the residence of those who were convicted in a corruption case but not for this,” Mr. Modi charged, referring to the video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making food along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi, which had gone viral on social media.

“Those born with silver spoon cannot understand the pangs of poverty but Modi born of a poor mother knows what poverty is and he cannot betray poor people,” he said.

Slamming RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Mr. Modi asked, “Can those who grabbed your land in lieu of jobs think of you?”

“We must be appreciative of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi who took Bihar out of jungle raj,” he said while raising issues plaguing Champaran for long like perennial flood and migration. PM Modi also listed several development works the NDA government did to generate employment in Champaran.

He also spoke of the free ration provided by his government to the poor. “Congress wonders why he (Mr. Modi) is giving free ration to the poor people. It is because I know what poverty is,” he said. The free ration of 5 kg grains to poor people given by NDA government has cast a positive response among poor voters across the State.

“They (Opposition) do not have any issue except abusing PM Modi. One leader, of late, has said that the PM should take bed rest. I say no one in the country should have bed rest. What can be expected from the inheritors of Jungle Raj? Mr. Modi lives in everyone’s heart,” he said. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had recently said that PM should now take bed rest.

Launching an attack on the Congress party, PM Modi further said, “Congress party has ruined 60 years and three generations of the country. “When a son of a poor mother was given an opportunity to serve, when Modi came to power, toilets reached every household, electricity reached every household. Modi has taken responsibility for taking cooking gas and tap water to every household. Congress only harassed you (poor people). The poor became poorer.”

“They did not give you enough to fill your stomach but they filled their cupboards with currency notes,” he said, making another apparent reference to mounds of currency notes recently seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the residence of some Congress party leaders in Jharkhand.

“Poor people are being taken care of when this son of the poor came into power. This is Modi’s guarantee that the works which were not fulfilled yet will be completed in the next five years but for this, I want a strong government at the Centre,” he added.

“After the first phase of the poll (Parliamentary) INDI alliance came first but in later phases, they were demolished and after the fifth phase, they were defeated. The whole world will see their defeat on June 4 (poll result day),” he said.

“The June 4 result will be mandate against corruption, appeasement politics, tukde-tukde gang, those who abuse sanatan mindset, against jungle raj and anti-women mindset,” he further said.

Maharajganj rally

Addressing a second public meeting at Goriakothi in Maharajganj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi branded the Opposition INDIA bloc as a “group pf ₹20 lakh crore scamsters and corrupt people”.

“Three common things are found in all of INDI allies — they all are communal, castiest and dynasts”, he said. “They can loot the country’s treasury but they cannot take the country ahead.”

“The royal family shelters the tukde-tukde gang; they shelter those who abuse Bihar and its people”, PM Modi

He promised that in the next term, his government would make three crore women millionaires also provide three crore concrete houses to the poor.

“Can those insulting Bihar and its people do any good for you? Would you give a vote for any them?” he asked the gathered crowd. “They should be punished,” he said.

Both East Champaran and Maharajganj will vote in sixth phase on May 25.

