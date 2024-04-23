Congress wanted to extend reservation on basis of religion: PM Modi

April 23, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday charged that the Congress wanted to extend reservation on the basis of religion and give the right given to Dalits, backward and tribals to Muslims.

As soon as the Congress formed the government at the Centre in 2004, one of its first tasks was to reduce the SC/ST reservation in Andhra Pradesh and give reservation to Muslims, he said while addressing an election rally in Tonk.

"Modi is giving you a guarantee with an open heart that reservation for Dalits and backward tribals will neither end nor will it be allowed to be divided in the name of religion," he said.

The prime minister asserted that he understands the Constitution. "Modi is dedicated to the Constitution. Modi is a person who worships Baba Saheb Ambedkar," he said.

‘Deep controversy to snatch wealth’

The Prime Minister also alleged it is difficult to follow one’s faith under the Congress and again accused it of hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch people’s wealth and distribute it among “select” people.

Reffering to the ‘redistribution of wealth’ remarks made by him at a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on April 21, the Prime Minister said it has angered the Congress and INDIA bloc so much that they have started “abusing” him everywhere.

“I have put forth the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your wealth and distribute it among the ‘select’ people,” he said in Tonk.

“Two-three days ago, I exposed this vote bank politics of Congress as appeasement politics; this has angered Congress and its INDI Alliance so much that they have started abusing Modi everywhere,” he said while asking “why the Congress is scared of the truth and hiding its policies”.

“It is written in their manifesto that they will survey the wealth. Their leader had said in a speech that X-ray of wealth will be done,” he said, adding, “When Modi exposed the secret, your hidden agenda came out and you are trembling”.

The prime minister also charged that it is difficult to follow one’s faith under Congress rule. “Even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes crime under Congress rule,” he said.

