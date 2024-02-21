Congress vows to fight fascism, groupism

February 21, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leaders on Wednesday vowed to fight the “fascists” trying to get a foothold in the State and to work together to ensure the return of ‘Kamaraj rule’ in the future.

After assuming the TNCC leadership, K. Selvaperunthagai said there was a danger to the Constitution and only the Congress could save the country. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP “was trying to spread lies” and using tricks to get a foothold, but with team work and unity, the Congress, through collective conscious and decision-making, would keep the BJP at bay.

The outgoing TNCC president, K.S. Alagiri, said the party’s largest support was among the Dalits for the past 70 years in the State. “In our campaign we should speak for secularism fervently and only then could we can defeat the BJP-RSS combine. Building a temple would not guarantee victory,” he said. The Tamils were truly secular and would never allow the BJP in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also a thanksgiving function for Mr. Alagiri for taking the party leaders along to victories in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Ajoy Kumar, general secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu, said the Congress was fighting the worst goondas and it was not an easy fight as the BJP “controlled” the media and money. “It is the third freedom struggle and Tamil Nadu will lead the fight against fascists and succeed,” he said.

AICC secretary Srivella Prasad said democracy was in danger and the Constitution under attack. Farmers, women, youths, Dalits, economy, politics and culture were all threatened in the BJP regime. Even in Tamil Nadu, the BJP was trying to destroy Tamil culture, through visible and invisible attempts.

With new political movements targeting youths and women, Congress MP S. Jothimani said the party should attract both segments in large numbers and treat women with dignity and respect. MP K. Jeyakumar said there was a need to shore up the party and add strength in Parliament.

Tamil Nadu Minority Commission chairman Peter Alphonse said, “The fight is ideological. We can’t lose sight of our principles.” He said the party should get the mass support back and fight those hiding behind Ram and his philosophy. He also asked the party not to be complacent in Tamil Nadu (in the coming Lok Sabha election.)

Former TNCC presidents K.V. Thangkabalu, M. Krishnaswamy and Su. Thirunavukkarasar; former Union Ministers Dhanushkodi Adithan and Sudharshana Nachiappan; and many other leaders spoke at the event held at the party headquarters Sathyamurthi Bhavan.

With the house of former Congress leader and chief minister K. Kamaraj set in the backdrop, the Congress leaders also vowed to work towards the return of ‘Kamaraj rule’ in the future, if not immediately as the political climate in the State provided an opportunity for it to grow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.